United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1869 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1869 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,862,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 16, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date June 5, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1869 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

