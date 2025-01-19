United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,862,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1869 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 870 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 10,000. Bidding took place November 21, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
308 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
