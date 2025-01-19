flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1867 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1867 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 993,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 20, 2024
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Attica Auctions - December 10, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 31, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Heritage - December 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Warin Global Investments - July 6, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction DNW - April 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date April 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1867 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

