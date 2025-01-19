United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1867 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 993,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1867
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1867 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,920. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 330 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Seller Mowbray Collectables
Date September 20, 2024
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Attica Auctions
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James's
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
