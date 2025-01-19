Half Sovereign 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1885 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (42) AU (21) XF (33) VF (68) F (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (7) MS63 (7) MS62 (19) MS61 (2) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (27) NGC (30) ANACS (2)

