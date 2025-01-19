United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,469,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1885 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
