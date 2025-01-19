flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1885 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1885 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,469,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (177)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1885 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21210 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,738. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (34)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Heritage (27)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Holmasto (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (9)
  • St James’s (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (9)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
267 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction NOONANS - December 10, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date December 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
Seller Leu
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - November 20, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date November 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - November 8, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date November 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 10, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Sovereign Rarities - May 29, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1885 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1885 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access