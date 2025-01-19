flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1883 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1883 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,870,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1883 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32548 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Rhenumis - January 14, 2025
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Holmasto - December 14, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 17, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 28, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1883 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
