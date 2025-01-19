United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1883 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,870,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1883 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32548 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 14, 2025
Condition VF
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Holmasto
Date December 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
305 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 28, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
