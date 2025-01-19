Half Sovereign 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) VF (7) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (3)