United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1862 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 29, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Spink - September 26, 2006
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1862 at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date May 27, 2003
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
