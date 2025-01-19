United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1862 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1862 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31276 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2665 $
Price in auction currency 2100 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 29, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2006
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
