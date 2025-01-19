United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,204,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
