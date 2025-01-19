Half Sovereign 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,204,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - November 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction London Coins - December 4, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction AA Muntenveiling - June 18, 2022
Seller AA Muntenveiling
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1859 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
