Half Sovereign 1859 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1859 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 1,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2020.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (8) XF (10) VF (22) F (3) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AA Muntenveiling (1)

Auctiones (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (3)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (7)

DNW (4)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (14)

Herrero (1)

Künker (2)

London Coins (3)

NOONANS (2)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (4)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (3)

St James’s (2)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)