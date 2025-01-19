United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,392,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29727 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
