Half Sovereign 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29727 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

