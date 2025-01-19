flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1856 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1856 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,392,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1856 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29727 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 14, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 31, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction DNW - March 9, 2022
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction DNW - December 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction St James’s - June 9, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1856 at auction Heritage - November 12, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 12, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

