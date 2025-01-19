United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
