Half Sovereign 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1848 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1848 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2200 $
Price in auction currency 2200 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date September 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 29, 2024
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 22, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 14, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Karamitsos - December 6, 2020
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coins of the Realm - May 30, 2020
Seller Coins of the Realm
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1848 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
