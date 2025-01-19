Half Sovereign 1848 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 3,600. Bidding took place November 14, 2021.

