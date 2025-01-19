United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 888,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (10)
- DNW (4)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Künker (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
