Half Sovereign 1845 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1845 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1845 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 888,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,200. Bidding took place January 23, 2024.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
448 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - February 13, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date February 13, 2024
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 23, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F12 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction NOONANS - November 16, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 19, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Goldberg - June 16, 2021
Seller Goldberg
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 26, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1845 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

