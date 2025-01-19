flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1844 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1844 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,127,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • DNW (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Attica Auctions - June 26, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - October 17, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction St James’s - October 5, 2021
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction DNW - April 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Spink - July 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1844 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1844 All English coins English gold coins English coins Half Sovereign Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access