United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1844 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,127,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32195 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date October 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
