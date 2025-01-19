flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1842 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1842 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,223,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction St James’s - March 1, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 10, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition G6 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 13, 2022
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction TimeLine Auctions - May 29, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date May 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1842 at auction NOONANS - May 24, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date May 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

