United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1842 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,223,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30059 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 470 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
614 $
Price in auction currency 480 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date March 1, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 10, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition G DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
