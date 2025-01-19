flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1841 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1841 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 509,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction NOONANS - September 6, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction St James’s - April 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 30, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
Seller DNW
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - August 2, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 19, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - December 14, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - December 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction DNW - March 24, 2016
Seller DNW
Date March 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1841 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
