Half Sovereign 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

