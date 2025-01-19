United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1841 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 509,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1841
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34826 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NOONANS
Date September 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2547 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 29, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date August 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2017
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
