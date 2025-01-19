United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,9940 g
- Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage PROOF 1,230
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Half Sovereign 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
