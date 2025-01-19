flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1839 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Half Sovereign 1839 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,9940 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage PROOF 1,230

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2025
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
15600 $
Price in auction currency 15600 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction St James’s - November 8, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date November 8, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction St James’s - November 17, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction St James’s - September 22, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 22, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1839 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 29, 2022
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
