Half Sovereign 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Victoria struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30317 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 56,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (109) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (4) PF65 (7) PF64 (14) PF63 (26) PF62 (26) PF61 (3) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (63) Service NGC (60) PCGS (22)

Seller All companies

Auction World (9)

Baldwin's of St. James's (6)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

CNG (1)

Coins of the Realm (3)

DNW (7)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (12)

Heritage (30)

Künker (1)

London Coins (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

New York Sale (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

SINCONA (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (8)

St James’s (4)

Stack's (5)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)

Taisei (1)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)