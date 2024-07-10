Penny 1886 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (44) AU (3) XF (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (15) MS63 (9) MS62 (4) AU58 (1) PF66 (2) RD (2) RB (29) BN (3) Service NGC (22) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (4)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (5)

Heritage (17)

HERVERA (1)

Numisor (1)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (7)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)

Stephen Album (1)