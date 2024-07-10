flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1886 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1886 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1886 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,088,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (17)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (7)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction GINZA - June 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date June 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Schulman - April 13, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date April 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction DNW - February 2, 2021
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction DNW - November 3, 2020
Seller DNW
Date November 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - October 17, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - October 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Numisor - October 19, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1886 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1886 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access