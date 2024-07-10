United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1886 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,088,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 29756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,700. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 17, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 19, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
