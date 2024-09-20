flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1885 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1885 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1885 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,146,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Spink (8)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Roxbury’s - March 22, 2024
Seller Roxbury’s
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - March 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 5, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stack's - May 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Spink - January 17, 2017
Seller Spink
Date January 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - March 29, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Penny 1885 at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

