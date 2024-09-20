United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1885 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,146,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,313. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 44 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date May 14, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date March 29, 2015
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
