United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1883 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Downies
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,237,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1883
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Downies (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Spink (6)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (7)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search