Penny 1883 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (21) AU (3) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (4) RD (1) RB (8) BN (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (2)

