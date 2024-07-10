flag
Penny 1883 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1883 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1883 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Downies

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,237,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1883 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1079 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction DNW - December 14, 2017
Seller DNW
Date December 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2017
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - August 24, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Downies - March 17, 2017
Seller Downies
Date March 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Downies - October 20, 2016
Seller Downies
Date October 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
United Kingdom Penny 1883 at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

