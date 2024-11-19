Penny 1882 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2) F (1) FR (4) PO (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (1) Service NGC (2)