Penny 1882 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,526,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1882
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- DNW (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1035 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
