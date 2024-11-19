flag
Penny 1882 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1882 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1882 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,526,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1882 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 33749 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • NOONANS (2)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
3423 $
Price in auction currency 2700 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1035 $
Price in auction currency 850 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
Seller DNW
Date April 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction DNW - June 14, 2018
Seller DNW
Date June 14, 2018
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Spink - November 26, 2009
Seller Spink
Date November 26, 2009
Condition FR
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1882 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition FR
Selling price

