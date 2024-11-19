flag
Penny 1877 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1877 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1877 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,625,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction St James’s - November 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Heritage - July 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1877 at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
