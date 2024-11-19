Penny 1877 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (37) AU (10) XF (15) F (2) VG (1) FR (2) PO (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (15) MS63 (8) AU50 (1) XF40 (4) PF65 (8) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) RD (3) RB (23) BN (14) Service NGC (20) ANACS (4) PCGS (23)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Al Sur del Mundo (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (10)

Goldberg (12)

Heritage (18)

Katz (3)

NOONANS (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (11)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (8)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (2)