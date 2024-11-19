United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1877 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,625,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1877
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 5,500. Bidding took place March 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Al Sur del Mundo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (10)
- Goldberg (12)
- Heritage (18)
- Katz (3)
- NOONANS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (11)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller St James’s
Date November 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date October 8, 2022
Condition PF65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search