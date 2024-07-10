United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1875 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 753,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint Birmingham
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Spink (12)
- Stack's (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
12
