Penny 1875 H "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1875 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1875 H "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1875 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1062 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 3,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
629 $
Price in auction currency 500 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 25, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 25, 2021
Condition SP65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 7, 2015
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Spink - December 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Spink - June 17, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 17, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 H at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price

