United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1875 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,691,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1875
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
