United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1875 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1875 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1875 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,691,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1875 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 556 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 480. Bidding took place July 6, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB ICG
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 200 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction NOONANS - September 20, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 21, 2022
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 17, 2021
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 17, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction DNW - July 8, 2020
Seller DNW
Date July 8, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1875 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Available by subscription

Get access