United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1873 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,494,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1873
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (10)
- Heritage (12)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (9)
- Stack's (2)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 9, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search