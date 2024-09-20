Penny 1873 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1873 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 28517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (35) AU (2) XF (17) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (7) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) DETAILS (1) RD (6) RB (10) BN (8) Service NGC (18) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Coin Cabinet (1)

COINSNET (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (10)

Heritage (12)

Russiancoin (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (9)

Stack's (2)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (11)