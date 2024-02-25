United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1869 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,580,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
