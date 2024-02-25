flag
Penny 1869 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1869 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1869 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,580,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31739 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
691 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 8, 2022
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction NOONANS - September 29, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date September 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - February 2, 2022
Seller DNW
Date February 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - January 28, 2022
Seller Spink
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF40 ANACS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition PO
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - December 2, 2020
Seller DNW
Date December 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - March 10, 2020
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction DNW - February 13, 2020
Seller DNW
Date February 13, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1869 at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition MS63 BN NGC
To auction

