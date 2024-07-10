Penny 1868 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (29) AU (7) XF (18) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (7) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (6) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (3) RD (5) RB (13) BN (10) Service NGC (17) PCGS (15)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (5)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

DNW (6)

Goldberg (13)

Heritage (15)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (15)

Stack's (6)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)