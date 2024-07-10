Penny 1868 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,183,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

