United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1868 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,183,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21796 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,175. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (5)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (6)
- Goldberg (13)
- Heritage (15)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (15)
- Stack's (6)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (16)
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 95 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 27, 2017
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search