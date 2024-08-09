United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1864 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,441,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
