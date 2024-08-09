flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1864 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1864 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1864 "Type 1860-1894" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,441,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 31170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Spink (17)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (6)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - August 9, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date August 9, 2024
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
230 $
Price in auction currency 180 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - May 8, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - January 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date January 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction St James’s - September 21, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date September 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - July 14, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - January 11, 2019
Seller Spink
Date January 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - June 27, 2018
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - January 27, 2016
Seller Spink
Date January 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction DNW - November 12, 2015
Seller DNW
Date November 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1864 at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1864 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Penny Numismatic auctions
