Penny 1862 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 9,4 g
  • Diameter 30,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,534,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction NOONANS - February 7, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1862 at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
