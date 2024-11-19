Penny 1862 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (122) AU (21) XF (36) VF (8) F (5) VG (1) FR (4) PO (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (29) MS64 (34) MS63 (15) MS62 (10) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (7) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) PF63 (1) DETAILS (6) RD (15) RB (46) BN (38) Service NGC (87) PCGS (25)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (2)

Coin Cabinet (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Davissons Ltd. (2)

DNW (13)

Frühwald (3)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (14)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (44)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Nihon (1)

NOONANS (4)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Numisor (5)

Pesek Auctions (5)

Rauch (1)

Roschberg Mynthandel AS (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Sovereign Rarities (4)

Spink (19)

Stack's (27)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (22)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (3)

Varesi (1)

VAuctions (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (2)