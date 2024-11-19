United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1862 "Type 1860-1894" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 9,4 g
- Diameter 30,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,534,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1862
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1862 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 7,250. Bidding took place June 17, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
5071 $
Price in auction currency 4000 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2155 $
Price in auction currency 1700 GBP
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date October 5, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
