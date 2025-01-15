flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Penny 1859 "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1859 "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1859 "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sartor Numismatica

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,075,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3500 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

For the sale of Penny 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

