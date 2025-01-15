Penny 1859 "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3500 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

