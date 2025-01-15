Penny 1859 "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,075,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3500 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 900,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
