Penny 1856 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1856 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1856 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,212,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3499 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.

United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 29, 2024
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction St James’s - October 2, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Spink - December 13, 2023
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 5, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Morton & Eden - November 26, 2021
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction DNW - September 8, 2021
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Goldberg - June 3, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Spink - September 24, 2019
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Penny 1856 WW at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

