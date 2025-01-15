United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1856 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,212,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 3499 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,700,000. Bidding took place January 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
3200 $
Price in auction currency 3200 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 300 AUD
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller St James’s
Date October 2, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 26, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date June 3, 2020
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Spink
Date September 24, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
