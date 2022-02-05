flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Penny 1845 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 323,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.

United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction St James’s - February 5, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Spink - November 18, 2021
Seller Spink
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - June 8, 2016
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Spink - September 22, 2015
Seller Spink
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2014
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - October 1, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - November 19, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2011
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

