United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1845 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 323,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 25446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place October 22, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller St James’s
Date February 5, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
433 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 8, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date October 1, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date November 19, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2008
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
