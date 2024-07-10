flag
Penny 1844 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Penny 1844 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Penny 1844 WW "Type 1839-1860" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatik Naumann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,8 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - July 10, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction NOONANS - April 16, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - February 4, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Penny 1844 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
