Penny 1844 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

