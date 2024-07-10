United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Penny 1844 WW "Type 1839-1860" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatik Naumann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 18,8 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 215,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1844
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1844 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 85 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date February 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
