United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13628 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8197 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
For the sale of Farthing 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
