Farthing 1877 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1877 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1877 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1877 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 10,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
13628 $
Price in auction currency 10000 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1877 at auction Spink - May 14, 2015
Seller Spink
Date May 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8197 $
Price in auction currency 5200 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1877 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

