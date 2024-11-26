United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,960,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
