flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,960,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 230 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Katz (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Nihon - December 13, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date December 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1891 at auction Heritage - August 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 23, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1891 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access