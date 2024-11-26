United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,708,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1886
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
