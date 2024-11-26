flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1886 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1886 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1886 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,708,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1886 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (4)
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - December 17, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date December 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 60 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stephen Album - September 22, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Roma Numismatics - November 25, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Artemide Aste - December 5, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Auction World - October 18, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Farthing 1886 at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1886 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access