Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Sebastian Sänn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,442,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date January 16, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction CNG - June 14, 2023
Seller CNG
Date June 14, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Davissons Ltd. - October 23, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1885 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price

