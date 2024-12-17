United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
