Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24313 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (13) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (1) RD (1) RB (7) BN (9) Service PCGS (7) NGC (10)

