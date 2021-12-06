United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 6000 JPY
Seller Nihon
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2014
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
