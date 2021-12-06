flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1882 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1882 H - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,792,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint Birmingham
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction GINZA - October 9, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date October 9, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 6000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Nihon - June 12, 2022
Seller Nihon
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 10000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 28, 2019
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - November 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 8, 2018
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - September 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 18, 2014
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - April 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 3, 2014
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Teutoburger - October 29, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date October 29, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Farthing 1882 H at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
