Farthing 1882 H (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1882 with mark H. This bronze coin from the times of Victoria struck at the Birmingham Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) RD (1) RB (9) BN (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (7)