Farthing 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1869
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
