flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1869 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1869 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • BAC (13)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 120 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2020
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1869 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1869 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access