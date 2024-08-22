Farthing 1869 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1869 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22678 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

