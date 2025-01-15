flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,851,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21880 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction GINZA - October 12, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition PR64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction DNW - October 12, 2021
Seller DNW
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Goldberg - June 13, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Goldberg - February 15, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date February 15, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - June 4, 2016
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1868 at auction Goldberg - September 16, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date September 16, 2015
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

