United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Dix Noonan Webb
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,851,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1868 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 21880 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,185. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (6)
- Russiancoin (3)
- St James’s (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)
Seller GINZA
Date October 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 12000 JPY
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2018
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date June 13, 2018
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date June 4, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
