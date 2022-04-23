Farthing 1864 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 573. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) RB (3) BN (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)