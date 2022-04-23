flag
Farthing 1864 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1864 "Type 1860-1895" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1864 "Type 1860-1895" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,509,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 573. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - October 15, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price


United Kingdom Farthing 1864 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price

