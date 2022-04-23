United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1864 "Type 1860-1895" (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1864 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 573. Bidding took place April 18, 2013.
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of Farthing 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
