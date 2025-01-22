Farthing 1864 WW "Type 1838-1864" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1864
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1864 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
