Farthing 1864 WW "Type 1838-1864" (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1864 WW "Type 1838-1864" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1864 WW "Type 1838-1864" - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1864 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 177 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1864 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 6, 2021
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
