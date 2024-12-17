flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1859 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1859 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1859 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1859 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction CNG - March 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - February 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 8, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1859 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1859 All English coins English copper coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access