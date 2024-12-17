United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1859 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1859
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1859 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (10)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 21, 2014
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search