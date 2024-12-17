Farthing 1859 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1859 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 1171 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition UNC (10) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) XF45 (2) RD (1) RB (4) BN (6) Service NGC (10) PCGS (2)