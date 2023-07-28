Farthing 1856 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

Сondition UNC (4) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)