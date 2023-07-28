flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1856 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1856 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1856 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,771,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.

United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 90 AUD
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Coin Cabinet - June 15, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction DNW - June 9, 2016
Seller DNW
Date June 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1856 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
