United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1856 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,771,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1856
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1856 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22674 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place August 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
552 $
Price in auction currency 552 USD
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 90 AUD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search