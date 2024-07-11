United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,946,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1854
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
