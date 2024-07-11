flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1854 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1854 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,946,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1854
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Agora - February 8, 2022
Seller Agora
Date February 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Heritage - August 12, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Heritage - October 3, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2019
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Agora - December 11, 2018
Seller Agora
Date December 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Tauler & Fau - September 25, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1854 WW at auction Goldberg - September 21, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 21, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Available by subscription

Get access