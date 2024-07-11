Farthing 1854 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1854 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 27277 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 748. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

