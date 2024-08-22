flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1848 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1848 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1848 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22944 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 28, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Numismática Leilões - July 22, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Schulman - June 13, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Stack's - February 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - September 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - June 18, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - January 10, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Farthing 1848 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
