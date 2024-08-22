United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1848 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1848
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1848 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 22944 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place January 15, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 1, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 18, 2015
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2013
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 16, 2010
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
