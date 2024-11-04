United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,226,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1845
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
