Farthing 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1845 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1845 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,226,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Stack's - January 20, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - September 2, 2021
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date September 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction DNW - July 7, 2021
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Künker - August 28, 2013
Seller Künker
Date August 28, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Farthing 1845 WW at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price

