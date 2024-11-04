Farthing 1845 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1845 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 7300 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) XF (7) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) BN (5) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)