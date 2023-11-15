United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1842 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1842
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1842 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 58 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
