Farthing 1842 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1842 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)