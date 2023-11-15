flag
Farthing 1842 WW (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Farthing 1842 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Farthing 1842 WW - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Inasta Spa

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,290,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1842 with mark WW. This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 40012 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 384. Bidding took place August 26, 2018.

United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 58 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Davissons Ltd. - February 22, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date February 22, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1842 WW at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

