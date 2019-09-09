United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Copper-nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Quarter Farthing
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search