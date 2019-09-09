flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Quarter Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Copper-nickel

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1868 Copper-nickel - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1868 Copper-nickel - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 2, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 2, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

