United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Quarter Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1868 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (2)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 15, 2023
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - October 30, 2018
Seller Spink
Date October 30, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - June 25, 2014
Seller Spink
Date June 25, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction CNG - September 18, 2013
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Quarter Farthing 1868 at auction Spink - January 24, 2007
Seller Spink
Date January 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Top lot
Top lot
Top lot
