Quarter Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (11) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) RB (2) Service NGC (4)