United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1868 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 24091 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,410. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 650 GBP
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
979 $
Price in auction currency 105000 JPY
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 18, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 18, 2013
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
