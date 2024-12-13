Quarter Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

