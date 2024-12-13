flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Quarter Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Quarter Farthing 1839 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Quarter Farthing 1839 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Numismatica Luciani

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 13,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,840,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Quarter Farthing
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Where to sell?

For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

