United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Quarter Farthing 1839 (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Photo by: Numismatica Luciani
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,2 g
- Diameter 13,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,840,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Quarter Farthing
- Year 1839
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Quarter Farthing 1839 . This copper coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 32643 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 764. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CNG (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (13)
- HERVERA (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- NOONANS (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 13, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 USD
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 35000 JPY
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Quarter Farthing 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search