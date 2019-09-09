United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)
Variety: Copper-nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1868
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Third Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search