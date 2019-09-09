Third Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (10) Condition (slab) PF65 (4) PF61 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)