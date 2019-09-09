flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Third Farthing 1868. Copper-nickel (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Variety: Copper-nickel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1868 . Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51358 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,495. Bidding took place January 6, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 9, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 24, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date June 24, 2014
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2011
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 7, 2008
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 7, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - April 24, 2007
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date April 24, 2007
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1868 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 25, 2006
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of Victoria Coins of United Kingdom in 1868 All English coins English copper-nickel coins English coins Third Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access