Third Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 288,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1885
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51818 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
