Third Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51818 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

