Third Farthing 1885 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Third Farthing 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Third Farthing 1885 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 288,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1885 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 51818 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 633. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Pruvost - October 21, 2023
Seller Pruvost
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 10, 2022
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1885 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Third Farthing 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

