Halfpenny 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,192,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period Victoria
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1891
- Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
