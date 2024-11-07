flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1891 (United Kingdom, Victoria)

Obverse Halfpenny 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria Reverse Halfpenny 1891 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, Victoria

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,192,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period Victoria
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Victoria (Queen of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1891 . This bronze coin from the times of Victoria. The record price belongs to the lot 696 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 280. Bidding took place May 3, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Roma Numismatics - August 18, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction GINZA - August 11, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date August 11, 2022
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Roma Numismatics - January 6, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date January 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1891 at auction Spink - February 24, 2021
Seller Spink
Date February 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

